Judge rules federal prisons must continue providing hormone therapy to transgender inmates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge has ruled federal prisons must continue providing hormone therapy and social accommodations to transgender inmates.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said in Tuesday’s ruling that a federal law prohibits prison officials from arbitrarily depriving inmates of medications and other lifestyle accommodations that its own medical staff has deemed to be appropriate.

The judge said the transgender inmates who sued to block Trump’s executive order are trying to lessen the personal anguish caused by their gender dysphoria, which is the distress that a person feels because their assigned gender and gender identity don’t match.

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press