Greek island sees surge in migrant boat arrivals despite harsher detention policy

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece say more than 120 migrants were intercepted off the island of Crete early Monday, the latest in a series of arrivals despite a suspension of asylum claims and plans for tougher detention rules.

Two boats, carrying 58 and 68 people and believed to have departed from Libya, were stopped and the passengers placed under guard at temporary shelters. More than 100 other migrants arrived on Crete over the weekend after strong winds eased.

Greece’s conservative government last month suspended all asylum claims for migrants arriving by sea from North Africa, a move it argued helped deter crossings that peaked in July at more than 2,500 in a single week.

The government remains at odds with regional authorities in Crete over a plan to build a permanent transit facility on the island. It is preparing draft legislation, to be submitted after the summer recess, that would mandate imprisonment for migrants whose asylum claims are denied and require ankle monitors during a 30-day compliance period before deportation.