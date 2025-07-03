Police say a man injured 4 with an axe on German train before he was detained

BERLIN (AP) — German police say a man attacked and slightly injured four people with an axe on a long-distance train in Bavaria on Thursday before he was detained by police.

Local police in Straubing said the attack happened on an ICE express train headed to the Austrian capital of Vienna while it was between Straubing and Plattling in southern Germany.

Police said around 500 people were on board when the attack happened.

Police, firefighters and emergency personnel were deployed to the scene, police added. The railway line was closed down.

Police did not immediately provide further details on the identity of the attacker or his motive.