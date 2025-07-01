Clear
A stabbing attack at a German company kills 1 person and seriously wounds 2

By AP News
Germany Stabbing

BERLIN (AP) — A man armed with a knife on Tuesday attacked several co-workers at a company in southern Germany, killing one person, authorities said.

Two people were also seriously wounded in the attack in Mellrichstadt, a small town east of Frankfurt in Bavaria, police and prosecutors said in a statement.

A 21-year-old German man was arrested.

Police were alerted to the confrontation at the premises of a local electricity supplier at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. A 59-year-old woman was killed, while two men aged 55 and 62 were seriously hurt.

It was not immediately clear what led to the attack.

