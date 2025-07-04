Power outage hits the Czech Republic and disrupts Prague public transport View Photo

PRAGUE (AP) — A temporary power outage hit parts of the Czech Republic’s capital and other areas of the country Friday, bringing public transport and trains to a standstill, officials said.

Prague’s entire subway network was inoperative starting at noon, the capital city’s transport authority said. But the A and C lines were restored in about 15 minutes while the B line was back in about 30 minutes, it said.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a post on X that the outage hit other parts of the country and authorities were dealing with the problem. The CEPS power grid operator acknowledged problems in northern and eastern Czech Republic.

Most trams on the right bank of the Vltava River in Prague were halted, while the left bank was not affected. Some trains near Prague and other regions could not operate.

There were no immediate reports that Václav Havel Airport Prague, the city’s international airport, was hit by the power outage.

It was not immediately clear what caused the issue but officials ruled out a cyber attack.