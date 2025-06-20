Clear
Giorgio Armani, 90, will not attend runway shows during Milan Fashion Week

By AP News
Italy Milan Fashion Armani

MILAN (AP) — Giorgio Armani will not be present to take his bows after the Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani runway shows at the upcoming Milan Fashion Week, his fashion house announced on Friday.

The designer is “currently recovering at home,” the fashion house said in a statement. It did not provide additional details about his condition.

Armani, 90, is marking 50 years of his eponymous fashion house this year. He turns 91 on July 11.

“Although he cannot be there in person, he will closely follow every phase of the shows,″ the statement said. His longtime collaborator and head of menswear design, Leo Dell’Orco, will give the closing bows, it added.

The Spring Summer 2026 Emporio Armani menswear collection will be previewed on Saturday during Milan Fashion Week. The Giorgio Armani menswear collection is scheduled to close the mostly menswear shows on Monday.

