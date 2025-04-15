Clear
Swedish report finds no evidence a Chinese-flagged ship intentionally damaged Baltic Sea cables

By AP News
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Authorities did not find any evidence that a Chinese-flagged ship in the Baltic Sea intentionally damaged two undersea cables last year, according to a Swedish report released Tuesday.

The Swedish Accident Investigation Board’s report says investigators only had access to limited information and therefore were not able to figure out with certainty whether the data cables were damaged in Swedish waters intentionally or not.

Chinese authorities led the investigation, with Sweden taking part as an observer. Swedish prosecutors can continue their own investigation separately.

The Yi Peng 3, a bulk carrier, had dragged its port anchor for a day and a half over 180 nautical miles (over 330 kilometers) in November 2024, the Swedish report said.

