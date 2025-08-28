A look at the travels of North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, who visits China next week

A look at the travels of North Korea's Kim Jong Un, who visits China next week

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is making a rare foreign trip, traveling next week to China to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Kim has traveled around Asia since taking power in 2011.

Here’s a look at some of those past overseas trips:

March 2018: Kim visits China in his first trip to a foreign country since he assumed power in 2011, meeting with President Xi Jinping.

May 2018: Kim arrives at an airport in Dalian, China, becoming the first North Korean ruler to travel abroad by plane in decades.

June 2018: Kim travels to Singapore for his first summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, and then visits China.

January 2019: Kim travels again to China.

February 2019: Kim visits Vietnam for his second summit with Trump.

April 2019: Kim visits Russia for a much-anticipated summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok.

September 2023: Kim travels by train to meet again with Putin at a space facility.

By The Associated Press