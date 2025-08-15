Final arguments in Jimmy Lai’s national security trial in Hong Kong delayed over health concerns View Photo

HONG KONG (AP) — The final arguments in prominent Hong Kong activist Jimmy Lai’s national security trial were postponed Friday after his lawyer said the former pro-democracy newspaper founder had experienced heart palpitations and the judges wanted him to receive medical treatment first.

Lai, the 77-year-old founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, was arrested in 2020 under a national security law imposed by Beijing following anti-government protests in 2019. He faces charges of colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security and conspiring with others to issue seditious publications. If convicted, he faces up to life imprisonment.

Lai’s landmark case — which has already lasted over 140 days, far beyond the original estimate of 80 days — is widely seen as a trial of press freedom and a test for judicial independence in the Asian financial hub.

Closing statements were initially scheduled to begin on Thursday, but were postponed due to heavy rains from Tropical Storm Podul.

On Friday, Lai’s lawyer, Robert Pang, told the court that Lai felt unsteady and had experienced heart palpitations. Pang said his client does not want to disturb the court proceedings.

Judge Esther Toh said Lai had not received medication and a heart monitor, as recommended by a medical specialist. The judges decided to postpone the hearing until Monday.

When Lai entered the courtroom, he smiled and nodded at people sitting in the public gallery.

Lai’s detention has drawn attention from foreign governments. U.S. President Donald Trump, before the election last November, was asked whether he would talk to Chinese leader Xi Jinping to seek Lai’s release, and Trump said: “One hundred percent, I will get him out.”

In a Fox News radio interview released Thursday, Trump denied saying he would “100%” save Lai. “I said, 100%, I’m going to be bringing it up. And I’ve already brought it up, and I’m going to do everything I can to save him,” he said.

Lai’s son and rights groups have voiced concerns about his health. His son Sebastien Lai earlier told reporters in Washington that he fears his father could pass away at any time.

On Tuesday, global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders said Lai has been held in solidarity confinement for over 1,680 days and that his health is deteriorating. In a statement, it called for the international community to take action to ensure the immediate release of Lai and six other former Apple Daily executives involved in the case.

But the Hong Kong government rejected in a statement on Wednesday what it called “slanderous remarks” by external forces, including “anti-China media organizations,” about the case and Lai’s custody treatment.

Ahead of the hearing, dozens of people lined up outside the court building to secure a seat in the main courtroom. Some of them also waited for hours in heavy rain on Thursday before the postponement, including resident Margaret Chan.

Chan, who arrived before 5:30 a.m. on Friday, said Lai’s case showed the world the decline in Hong Kong’s press freedom.

“To me, he’s a great person. He made such a big sacrifice. He’s so rich. He could have predicted this, and he could have left,” said Chan.

By KANIS LEUNG

Associated Press