Fireworks workshop explodes in central Thailand, killing at least 9

Fireworks workshop explodes in central Thailand, killing at least 9 View Photo

BANGKOK (AP) — An explosion at a fireworks workshop in central Thailand killed at least nine people on Wednesday, local officials said.

The blast occurred in Suphan Buri province, about 95 kilometers (60 miles) northwest of Bangkok in the heart of the country’s central rice-growing region. The cause was not immediately known.

The Samerkun Suphan Buri Rescue Foundation reported nine deaths and said two people were taken to hospital in critical condition. The provincial government’s public relations department said one person had been injured. The number of people missing was not immediately clear.

Police Senior Sergeant Major Pinyo Chanmanee said the explosion took place in a building used to produce fireworks. It was not clear if it was licensed to do so.

Video and photographs from the scene showed shattered wooden buildings in green rice fields.

A similar incident in the same area in January 2024 killed around 20 people.

In July 2023, a large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand killed at least 10 people and wounded more than 100, according to officials.