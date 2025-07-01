Heavy floods in central and southern China kill at least 9 and displace tens of thousands

BEIJING (AP) — Heavy flooding in central and southern China has killed at least nine people with and displaced tens of thousands as more rainfall was forecast on the way, state media reported Tuesday

At least eight people were listed as missing in the worst-hit provinces of Henan, Hubei and Guizhou, where rivers overtopped dikes and poured into city streets, housing complexes and shopping malls.

Although China experiences flooding each summer, the images were some of the most dramatic in years, many of them spread on social media to avoid official censors.

Rapid urban development appears to have worsened the problem, and the Communist Party authorities who control all media have been especially reticent in their news releases about the toll floods have taken. Information has been especially tight since 2001 flooding in the city of Zhengzhou killed 39 people below ground, including 14 who drowned inside a flooded subway train, although the true number of dead has been disputed.

That led to popular protests against poor design, corruption and the government’s slow response.

Flash flood warnings were also issued for the northern region of Inner Mongolia, while the southernmost island province of Hainan was also told to prepare for heavy rains.