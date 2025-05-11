Clear
61.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

AP PHOTOS: Pakistan and India agree to a truce ending the worst military confrontation in decades

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Pakistan India

AP PHOTOS: Pakistan and India agree to a truce ending the worst military confrontation in decades

Photo Icon View Photo

Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire to end the worst military confrontation between them in decades. They accused the other of violating the deal hours later.

Tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals have soared since an attack at a popular tourist site in India-controlled Kashmir left 26 civilians dead, mostly Hindu Indian tourists, on April 22.

New Delhi has blamed Pakistan for backing the assault, an accusation Islamabad rejects.

The first word of the truce came from U.S. President Donald Trump, who posted on his Truth Social platform that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire

____

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

By The Associated Press

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 