AP PHOTOS: Pakistan and India agree to a truce ending the worst military confrontation in decades

Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire to end the worst military confrontation between them in decades. They accused the other of violating the deal hours later.

Tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals have soared since an attack at a popular tourist site in India-controlled Kashmir left 26 civilians dead, mostly Hindu Indian tourists, on April 22.

New Delhi has blamed Pakistan for backing the assault, an accusation Islamabad rejects.

The first word of the truce came from U.S. President Donald Trump, who posted on his Truth Social platform that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire

By The Associated Press