Turkmenistan adopts law to allow electronic visas and make it easier for foreigners to enter

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Turkmenistan, long one of the world’s most closed countries, on Friday adopted a law that will bring in electronic visas and make it easier for foreigners to enter.

Since it became independent after the Soviet Union’s collapse in 1991, the gas-rich Central Asian nation has placed strict entry requirements on would-be visitors. All foreign nationals have needed to obtain a visa in advance, and supply a formal “letter of invitation.” Even so, many have been turned down for unclear reasons.

Under the new law, foreign nationals will be able to fill in a simplified online form. Visa support letters will no longer be needed, allowing for smoother business visits and potentially boosting foreign tourism.

President Serdar Berdymukhamedov will now decide what types of electronic visas will be available, how they will be issued, and how long they will be valid for, according to the Neutral Turkmenistan state newspaper.

The country, which has remained under autocratic rule since independence and heavily relies on its vast natural gas reserves for revenue, has recently signalled a willingness to integrate into expanding regional trade networks.

In March, it began implementing a long-negotiated gas swap deal with Turkey, marking a significant step in energy cooperation between the two nations and the first time Ashgabat has shipped gas westward through a route that bypasses Russia.

Associated Press