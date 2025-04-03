How does South Korea’s society treat celebrities in crisis? A new case raises questions

SEOUL (AP) — A young actor’s suicide in South Korea. Allegations of an underage relationship. They are part of a growing drama in the Asian entertainment world that raises questions about society’s treatment of celebrities in crisis, with harsh media and online commentary amplifying their lowest moments.

This week, South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun publicly denied allegations that he dated the late actor Kim Sae-ron when she was under the age of sexual consent. His emotional press conference followed Kim Sae-ron’s suicide in February, which reignited allegations that they were romantically involved.

Here’s what we know about the case.

Who was Kim Sae-ron?

Kim Sae-ron was once one of South Korea’s most promising film stars. She began acting at age 9 in the 2009 film “A Brand New Life,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. She gained further recognition with “The Man from Nowhere” (2010) and “A Girl at My Door” (2014), also invited to Cannes.

Her career halted in May 2022 after she crashed her car in Seoul while driving under the influence. Despite offering a public apology and reportedly paying compensation to shops that lost power because of the crash, she faced relentless negative attention.

EDITOR’S NOTE: In South Korea, callers can receive 24-hour counseling through the suicide prevention hotline 1577-0199, the “Life Line” service at 1588-9191, the “Hope Phone” at 129 and the “Youth Phone” at 1388.

Media and online commentators scrutinized her personal life. YouTube gossip channels accused her of exaggerating financial difficulties and questioned her sincerity. Critics, and her family, say it contributed to her declining mental health.

She killed herself on Feb. 16, Kim Soo-hyun’s birthday.

Who is Kim Soo-hyun and what is he accused of?

Kim Soo-hyun, 37, also has been one of South Korea’s most recognized actors, known for dramas such as “My Love from the Star” (2013) and “Queen of Tears” (2024) as well as films like “The Thieves” (2012) and “Secretly, Greatly” (2013).

Speculation about a relationship with Kim Sae-ron began last year when she posted a photo of them together, quickly deleted. Gold Medalist, the agency co-founded by Kim Soo-hyun, denied the relationship, according to South Korean media.

Days after Kim Sae-ron’s death, a YouTube channel known for its politically charged content, HoverLab, alleged that she and Kim Soo-hyun had been in a six-year romantic relationship beginning in 2015, when she was 15 and he was in his late 20s. The channel released what it called evidence including photos, videos and letters. Kim Soo-hyun has called them fabricated.

Kim Sae-ron’s family had approached HoverLab to release the materials, calling it an attempt to restore Kim Sae-ron’s image.

On March 27, a lawyer representing Kim Sae-ron’s family presented to journalists what the family claimed was a photo of an undelivered letter written in 2024 in which Kim Sae-ron described Kim Soo-hyun as her “first and last love” and referenced a five-to-six-year relationship.

The letter was written after she failed to reach Kim Soo-hyun to discuss a debt she owed his agency, according to the lawyer. After Kim Sae-ron’s contract ended and wasn’t renewed, the agency asked her to pay back 700 million won (about $520,000) in damages related to her drunk-driving case. Her family says the demand placed severe pressure on her.

Kim Soo-hyun has acknowledged that he dated Kim Sae-ron but insisted their relationship began after she became an adult. He called claims of an underage relationship false and damaging.

“It is also not true that the deceased made a tragic choice because of my avoidance (of her), or because my agency pressured her about debt,” an emotional Kim told Monday’s press conference.

He refused to answer a question from the AP about when he first met Kim Sae-ron.

Could there be legal consequences?

Whether any laws were broken depends largely on timing. South Korea raised its age of sexual consent from 13 to 16 in 2020. Kim Sae-ron was born in 2000, and the family alleges the relationship began in 2015, when she was 15 and Kim Soo-hyun was 27.

Kim Soo-hyun maintains that their relationship lasted from summer 2019 to fall 2020, when Kim Sae-ron was a legal adult.

Kim Soo-hyun’s agency has taken legal action against the family of Kim Sae-ron and HoverLab, which first aired the underage relationship claims, for distributing private photos and videos of the actor, including images of Kim Soo-hyun kissing the late actor. Kim’s agency said Kim Sae-ron had visited his apartment and his family was present. The agency said they were not dating at the time.

On Monday, Kim Soo-hyun’s lawyer announced a civil lawsuit seeking 12 billion won (approximately $8.15 million) in damages against the YouTube channel and Kim Sae-ron’s family, along with criminal complaints alleging defamation and violation of privacy laws. Kim Soo-hyun and his agency also sued the YouTube channel operator for stalking.

The family’s legal representative and HoverLab both told the AP on Wednesday that they plan to sue Kim Soo-hyun and his agency for making false claims about his relationship with the late actor.

What role did online harassment play?

Kim’s death reignited criticism of South Korea’s relentless tabloid and digital media culture. Her family has singled out videos with speculative, unverified content portraying her as emotionally unstable and morally questionable.

Suing for defamation is often a lengthy, costly battle for South Korean celebrities, as many platforms, like YouTube, are based overseas. Punishments are typically light, with fines or suspended sentences.

Other high-profile cases following negative online attention have included the deaths of K-pop singers Sulli and Goo Hara in 2019 and “Parasite” actor Lee Sun-kyun in 2023.

What’s the fallout?

Fashion brand Prada has ended its collaboration with Kim Soo-hyun. South Korean cosmetics company Dinto terminated its one-year contract with him, citing the seriousness of the controversy. 7-Eleven Taiwan canceled a Kim Soo-hyun fan event last month, citing schedule changes.

An online petition this week calling for the age of consent to be raised from 16 to 19 has gathered nearly 40,000 signatures on the National Assembly’s website.

Suggested reforms in South Korea meant to discourage harsh online comments have not been passed.

By JUWON PARK

Associated Press