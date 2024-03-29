AP Week in Pictures: Asia View Photo

March 22-28, 2024

Lawyers file a lawsuit against the presidential election results in Indonesia, Thailand tries to help displaced people in Myanmar, and the Myanmar military holds the annual Armed Forces Day parade.

Christian, Muslim and Buddhist devotees participate in events for the Holy month of Lent in the Philippines, the fasting month of Ramadan in Indian-controlled Kashmir and Buddha’s birthday in South Korea.

Coffee bean farmers and companies work to protect forests in Vietnam, less people practice the historical tradition of training birds to catch beads in China, school pupils practice for a performance on stage in North Korea, environmental volunteers clean water in Bali, Indonesia.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

By The Associated Press