Mostly Cloudy
56.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $2.29 to $85.60 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.93 to $88.20 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 6 cents to $2.46 a gallon. February heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.67 a gallon. February natural gas rose 2 cents to $4.05 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $10.80 to $1,852.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 10 cents to $23.90 an ounce and March copper rose 4 cents to $4.45 a pound.

The dollar rose to 113.92 Japanese yen from 113.79 yen. The euro fell to $1.1303 from $1.1322.

The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 