Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 73 cents to $70.45 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 59 cents to $73.51 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 1 cent to $2.16 a gallon. October heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.16 a gallon. October natural rose 29 cents to $5.23 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $2.30 to $1,794.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 10 cents to $23.80 an ounce and December copper fell 8 cents to $4.37 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.02 Japanese yen from 109.91 yen. The euro fell to $1.1804 from $1.1816.

The Associated Press