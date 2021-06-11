Sunny
81.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 62 cents to $70.91 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 17 cents to $72.69 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 2 cents to $2.19 a gallon. July heating fell 2 cents to $2.12 a gallon. July natural gas rose 15 cents to $3.30 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $16.80 to $1,879.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 12 cents to $28.15 an ounce and July copper rose 5 cents to $4.54 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.72 Japanese yen from 109.43 yen. The euro fell to $1.2104 from $1.2171.

The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 