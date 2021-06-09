Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 9 cents to $69.96 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery was unchanged at $72.22 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 2 cents to $2.20 a gallon. July heating was unchanged at $2.13 a gallon. July natural gas was unchanged at $3.13 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $1.10 to $1,895.450 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 27 cents to $28 an ounce and July copper fell 3 cents to $4.53 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.58 Japanese yen from 109.51 yen. The euro fell to $1.2179 from $1.2180.

The Associated Press