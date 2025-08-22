South Africa wins toss, elects to bat against Australia in 2nd ODI View Photo

MACKAY, Australia (AP) — Stand-in captain Aidan Markram won the toss and elected to bat Friday in the second one-day cricket international as South Africa bid to clinch the series in Australia.

South Africa rested its regular captain Temba Bavuma as part of his workload management and Cricket South Africa said he will be available to lead the side in the last game of the series on Sunday.

Bavuma sustained a hamstring injury during the World Test Championship final victory over Australia at Lord’s in June, but recovered in time to lead the side in ODI series opener against Australia.

“Although he experienced no discomfort during the first ODI, the Proteas medical team recommended he be rested for the second match,” the CSA said on social media.

South Africa also left out off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen, who was reported for a suspect bowling action in his debut ODI at Cairns.

Toni de Zorzi replaced Bavuma at the top of the order and allrounder Senuran Muthusamy, who can bowl left-arm spin, replaced Subrayen.

Australia rested Ben Dwarshius from the lineup which lost the series opener by 98 runs at Cairns and brought in fast bowler Xavier Bartlett in the only change.

___

Lineups:

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket