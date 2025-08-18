Clear
86.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

At least 25 people are missing after a boat capsized in Nigeria’s northwest

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Nigeria Boat Accident

At least 25 people are missing after a boat capsized in Nigeria’s northwest

Photo Icon View Photo

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — At least 25 people are missing after a boat capsized on a river in northwestern Nigeria, authorities said Monday.

The accident happened Sunday while the boat was carrying people to a market in Sokoto state, Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.

The agency said 25 people had been rescued.

Such accidents are common in remote communities during the rainy season in Nigeria. They are often caused by overloaded and poorly maintained vessels. Analysts say many boats operate without life jackets.

Last month, a boat transporting people to a market in north-central Nigeria capsized, killing at least 25.

By DYEPKAZAH SHIBAYAN
Associated Press

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert