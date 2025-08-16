Congo rejects Kenya’s diplomatic appointment to conflict-hit Goma

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The Congolese government on Saturday rejected Kenya’s appointment of a consul general to its conflict-hit city of Goma, citing what it called a violation of international law and a lack of proper diplomatic process.

Goma, located in eastern Congo, has been at the center of a conflict between the Congolese government and the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group, which launched a lightning assault on the mineral-rich regional city in January. The city fell to the rebel group after days of fighting, and the Congolese army withdrew.

The Congolese foreign ministry said in a statement Saturday that Kenya did not contact Congo’s government in the capital, Kinshasa, before making the announcement, as required by international law and diplomatic practice.

M23, which is one of about a hundred groups fighting in eastern Congo, has attempted to establish a parallel government in the region, saying it is freeing the region from what it alleges is misrule by Kinshasa.

M23 has been accused of widespread abuses, and Congo’s government argued that that the way Kenya nominated the diplomat to the occupied city of Goma without informing the Congolese government could appear to legitimize the rebel group’s occupation.

Kenya’s announcement was made Friday as part of a raft of diplomatic appointments.

Congo’s foreign ministry called for “caution and discernment in public communication to avoid any misunderstanding, speculation, or the appearance of legitimization of the ongoing illegal occupation.”

Qatar has tried to mediate between the Congolese government and the rebel group, which led to the signing of a “declaration of principles” to end the decades-long fighting, but talks have since faltered and fighting has resumed.

The conflict has been a magnet for neighboring countries, including Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda and Kenya, all of which have had troops on the grounds, complicating regional efforts to end the fighting.

Christian Moleka, a Congo-based political analyst, told The Associated Press that the appointment might have regional implications.

He said it could reinforce Kinshasa’s distrust of Kenya, which has been moving closer to Rwanda under President William Ruto, and weaken regional initiatives to establish peace.

___

Justin Kabumba in Goma, Congo, and Jean-Yves Kamale in Kinshasa, Congo, contributed to this report.

By OPE ADETAYO

Associated Press