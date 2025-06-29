South Africa takes control of first test against Zimbabwe despite Williams century

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — South Africa took control of the first test against Zimbabwe on Sunday with a 216-run lead at stumps on day two at Queens Sports Club.

South Africa is 49-1 in its second innings. Tony de Zorzi (22) and Wiaan Mulder (25) are at the crease.

Zimbabwe was all out for 251 in its first innings. It batted from the start of the day after South Africa declared overnight at 418-9. Sean Williams led the resistance for the home team with 137 before he was stumped off the bowling of spinner Keshav Maharaj (3-70).

South Africa teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius (153) had become the youngest player to score 150 runs in men’s test cricket on Saturday.

It’s South Africa’s first test in neighboring Zimbabwe in 11 years.

