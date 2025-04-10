Tanzania arrests prominent opposition leader after calling for electoral reforms at rally

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu was in custody on Thursday after being arrested by police at a rally ahead of planned general elections in October.

Lissu, who is the chairperson of the main opposition party CHADEMA, is yet to be charged in court and his party has called for his immediate release.

Regional police on Thursday said Lissu was arrested on Wednesday night over incitement and was being questioned.

The opposition in Tanzania has been calling for electoral reforms to ensure the upcoming poll is free and fair.

Lissu had just finished addressing a public rally in Mbinga, south of the country more than 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, when riot police forced him into a police vehicle.

“I came here, we held a peaceful meeting, and now I understand the tactics of the police. We are now clear on the situation; I will not enter the vehicle. There is no need for that. We will sleep here. What is the problem?” Lissu asked the police, moments before his supporters were teargassed.

John Heche, deputy chairman of CHADEMA, posted on the X citing reports that Lissu could face treason charges over remarks made during meetings stating that “no reforms, no elections shall proceed, no retreat.”

Human rights activists have accused the government of President Samia Suluhu Hassan of heavy-handed tactics against the opposition. The government denies the claims.

In 2017, three years before the last election, Lissu survived an assassination attempt after being shot 16 times.

Tanzania is set to elect the president and members of parliament in the October elections. CHADEMA has been critical of the absence of an independent electoral commission and laws that favor the ruling party, CCM, which has been in power since Tanzania’s independence in 1961.

