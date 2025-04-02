Niger’s junta frees dozens of former officials detained after 2023 coup, but not Bazoum

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s military junta has freed dozens of former government officials and military officers detained after a coup in 2023 as part of what the military authorities describe as part of efforts to reform the West African country — but former President Mohamed Bazoum is still being held.

The officials were released from prisons “in accordance with recommendations from the national reform conference,” according to a statement read on state television late Tuesday, referring to a recent gathering that set out how the country may transition to democratic rule.

Their freedom came days after junta leader Abdourahamane Tchiani was sworn as Niger’s president for a transition period of five years under a new charter that replaced the constitution.

Some of the freed officials had worked in the cabinet of the deposed administration of Bazoum.

Among those released were Mahamane Sani Issoufou, former oil minister and son of ex-president Mahamadou Issoufou, and Foumakoye Gado, president of the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism, the ruling party under Bazoum’s administration.

Activists and at least one journalist were also freed, as well as military officials in detention before the coup, including those accused of attempting to overthrow Bazoum’s government. Others had been detained for much longer for other alleged offenses including “conspiracy against state security.”

By DALATOU MAMANE

Associated Press