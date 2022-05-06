Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of May 9, 2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Coldplay; $4,061,217; $77.19.

2. Bad Bunny; $3,228,467; $196.79.

3. Elton John; $2,521,931; $179.21.

4. Genesis; $2,433,613; $160.21.

5. Billie Eilish; $1,629,104; $123.07.

6. Eric Church; $1,597,204; $113.50.

7. John Mayer; $1,513,909; $128.17.

8. Dua Lipa; $1,382,736; $101.82.

9. Tool; $1,257,355; $108.63.

10. New Edition; $1,237,331; $112.39.

11. Marc Anthony; $939,871; $115.15.

12. Journey; $905,993; $90.36.

13. Maxwell; $822,729; $105.95.

14. André Rieu; $775,687; $101.37.

15. Tyler, The Creator; $769,465; $74.03.

16. Sebastian Maniscalco; $709,265; $101.25.

17. Luke Bryan; $682,927; $180.18.

18. Ana Gabriel; $675,841; $101.14.

19. Ricardo Arjona; $620,152; $124.04.

20. Alejandro Fernández; $524,321; $72.49.

