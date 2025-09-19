Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $13,654,273 54,637 $249.91 2 Stray Kids $7,524,180 46,739 $160.98 3 The Weeknd $7,503,291 48,295 $155.36 4 Coldplay $7,054,530 53,215 $132.56 5 Imagine Dragons $5,927,529 53,363 $111.08 6 Ed Sheeran $5,519,776 48,126 $114.69 7 Chris Brown $5,407,287 39,513 $136.85 8 Linkin Park $4,978,758 37,302 $133.47 9 Shakira $4,920,836 32,726 $150.36 10 Guns N’ Roses $3,991,100 35,809 $111.45 11 Lady Gaga $3,904,725 13,906 $280.78 12 Ultimo $3,641,306 47,994 $75.87 13 Iron Maiden $3,483,562 31,843 $109.40 14 ENHYPEN $3,391,504 24,576 $138.00 15 Backstreet Boys $2,650,638 16,660 $159.10 16 Billie Eilish $2,637,181 16,300 $161.79 17 Jin $2,556,148 15,957 $160.18 18 Chris Stapleton $2,074,901 17,488 $118.65 19 The Lumineers $2,049,068 23,004 $89.07 20 Tyler, The Creator $1,998,839 14,725 $135.74

