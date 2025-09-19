Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Beyoncé
|$13,654,273
|54,637
|$249.91
|2
|Stray Kids
|$7,524,180
|46,739
|$160.98
|3
|The Weeknd
|$7,503,291
|48,295
|$155.36
|4
|Coldplay
|$7,054,530
|53,215
|$132.56
|5
|Imagine Dragons
|$5,927,529
|53,363
|$111.08
|6
|Ed Sheeran
|$5,519,776
|48,126
|$114.69
|7
|Chris Brown
|$5,407,287
|39,513
|$136.85
|8
|Linkin Park
|$4,978,758
|37,302
|$133.47
|9
|Shakira
|$4,920,836
|32,726
|$150.36
|10
|Guns N’ Roses
|$3,991,100
|35,809
|$111.45
|11
|Lady Gaga
|$3,904,725
|13,906
|$280.78
|12
|Ultimo
|$3,641,306
|47,994
|$75.87
|13
|Iron Maiden
|$3,483,562
|31,843
|$109.40
|14
|ENHYPEN
|$3,391,504
|24,576
|$138.00
|15
|Backstreet Boys
|$2,650,638
|16,660
|$159.10
|16
|Billie Eilish
|$2,637,181
|16,300
|$161.79
|17
|Jin
|$2,556,148
|15,957
|$160.18
|18
|Chris Stapleton
|$2,074,901
|17,488
|$118.65
|19
|The Lumineers
|$2,049,068
|23,004
|$89.07
|20
|Tyler, The Creator
|$1,998,839
|14,725
|$135.74
