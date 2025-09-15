The Latest: The Emmy Awards honor the best in television

NEW YORK (AP) — The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards has launched to honor the best of television.

Apple TV+ has the two most nominated shows, “Severance” and “The Studio.”

Comic Nate Bargatze is the host, marking his first time in that role for any awards show. He’s released three Netflix stand-up specials including last December’s “Your Friend, Nate Bargatze” and has hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

Sunday’s award show airs live on CBS from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers may stream the show live. Standard Paramount+ subscribers can stream it Monday through Sept. 21.

