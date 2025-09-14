Today in History: September 14, Roosevelt becomes youngest US president

Today in History

Today is Sunday, Sept. 14, the 257th day of 2025. There are 108 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Sept. 14, 1901, President William McKinley died in Buffalo, New York, of gunshot wounds inflicted by an assassin eight days prior; Vice President Theodore Roosevelt succeeded him, becoming the youngest-ever U.S. president at age 42.

Also on this date:

In 1847, during the Mexican-American War, U.S. forces under Gen. Winfield Scott took control of Mexico City.

In 1861, the first naval engagement since the start of the Civil War took place as the USS Colorado attacked and sank the Confederate private schooner Judah off the coast of Pensacola, Florida.

In 1927, modern dance pioneer Isadora Duncan died in Nice, France, when her scarf became entangled in a wheel of the sports car in which she was riding.

In 1982, Princess Grace of Monaco, formerly film star Grace Kelly, died at age 52 of injuries from a car crash the day before.

In 1991, the government of South Africa, the African National Congress and the Inkatha (in-KAH’-tah) Freedom Party signed a national peace pact.

In 1994, on the 34th day of a strike by players, Acting Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig announced the 1994 season was over.

In 2001, Americans packed churches and public squares on a day of remembrance for the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks. President George W. Bush prayed with his Cabinet and attended services at Washington National Cathedral, then flew to New York, where he waded into the ruins of the World Trade Center and addressed rescue workers in a show of resolve.

In 2012, fury over an anti-Muslim film ridiculing the Prophet Muhammad sparked violent clashes across the Muslim world.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Walter Koenig (KAY’-nihg) (“Star Trek”) is 89. Architect Renzo Piano is 88. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown is 85. Actor Sam Neill is 78. Country singer John Berry is 66. Actor Melissa Leo is 65. Actor Faith Ford is 61. Film director Bong Joon-Ho is 56. Supreme Court justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is 55. Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley is 54. Actor Andrew Lincoln is 52. Rapper Nas is 52. Olympic gold medal middle-distance runner Hicham El Guerrouj is 51. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is 47. Chef/TV personality Katie Lee is 44. NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler is 36. Golfer Tony Finau is 36. Actor Emma Kenney is 26.

By The Associated Press