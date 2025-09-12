Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Beyoncé
|$13,654,273
|54,637
|$249.91
|2
|The Weeknd
|$7,404,165
|48,262
|$153.41
|3
|Stray Kids
|$7,149,503
|44,564
|$160.43
|4
|Coldplay
|$6,861,844
|52,164
|$131.54
|5
|Post Malone
|$5,934,988
|39,430
|$150.52
|6
|Ed Sheeran
|$5,781,931
|50,112
|$115.38
|7
|Imagine Dragons
|$5,644,004
|52,316
|$107.88
|8
|Linkin Park
|$5,247,428
|39,766
|$131.96
|9
|Chris Brown
|$5,094,037
|36,966
|$137.80
|10
|Shakira
|$4,486,489
|29,113
|$154.10
|11
|Guns N’ Roses
|$4,052,405
|36,020
|$112.50
|12
|Lady Gaga
|$3,860,989
|13,988
|$276.01
|13
|Ultimo
|$3,641,306
|47,994
|$75.87
|14
|Iron Maiden
|$3,481,943
|32,279
|$107.87
|15
|ENHYPEN
|$3,391,504
|24,576
|$138.00
|16
|Backstreet Boys
|$2,650,638
|16,660
|$159.10
|17
|Billie Eilish
|$2,637,181
|16,300
|$161.79
|18
|Jin
|$2,556,148
|15,957
|$160.18
|19
|Tyler, The Creator
|$1,998,839
|14,725
|$135.74
|20
|Chris Stapleton
|$1,866,118
|16,226
|$115.00
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
