Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $13,654,273 54,637 $249.91 2 The Weeknd $7,404,165 48,262 $153.41 3 Stray Kids $7,149,503 44,564 $160.43 4 Coldplay $6,861,844 52,164 $131.54 5 Post Malone $5,934,988 39,430 $150.52 6 Ed Sheeran $5,781,931 50,112 $115.38 7 Imagine Dragons $5,644,004 52,316 $107.88 8 Linkin Park $5,247,428 39,766 $131.96 9 Chris Brown $5,094,037 36,966 $137.80 10 Shakira $4,486,489 29,113 $154.10 11 Guns N’ Roses $4,052,405 36,020 $112.50 12 Lady Gaga $3,860,989 13,988 $276.01 13 Ultimo $3,641,306 47,994 $75.87 14 Iron Maiden $3,481,943 32,279 $107.87 15 ENHYPEN $3,391,504 24,576 $138.00 16 Backstreet Boys $2,650,638 16,660 $159.10 17 Billie Eilish $2,637,181 16,300 $161.79 18 Jin $2,556,148 15,957 $160.18 19 Tyler, The Creator $1,998,839 14,725 $135.74 20 Chris Stapleton $1,866,118 16,226 $115.00

