Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $12,583,453 51,878 $242.56 2 The Weeknd $7,598,462 48,714 $155.98 3 Coldplay $6,941,989 52,592 $132.00 4 Stray Kids $6,822,915 42,875 $159.13 5 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band $6,657,331 52,033 $127.94 6 Ed Sheeran $5,983,279 52,591 $113.77 7 Linkin Park $5,879,109 44,165 $133.12 8 Post Malone $5,716,616 38,720 $147.64 9 Imagine Dragons $5,646,495 52,589 $107.37 10 Chris Brown $5,057,047 37,822 $133.70 11 Shakira $4,810,029 31,582 $152.30 12 Guns N’ Roses $4,112,945 36,229 $113.52 13 Lady Gaga $3,860,989 13,988 $276.01 14 Ultimo $3,641,306 47,994 $75.87 15 Kenny Chesney $3,569,753 16,129 $221.32 16 Iron Maiden $3,501,146 32,141 $108.93 17 ENHYPEN $3,391,504 24,576 $138.00 18 Pinguini Tattici Nucleari $3,030,609 45,714 $66.29 19 Backstreet Boys $2,650,638 16,660 $159.10 20 Billie Eilish $2,637,181 16,300 $161.79

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

_____