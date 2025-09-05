Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Beyoncé
|$12,583,453
|51,878
|$242.56
|2
|The Weeknd
|$7,598,462
|48,714
|$155.98
|3
|Coldplay
|$6,941,989
|52,592
|$132.00
|4
|Stray Kids
|$6,822,915
|42,875
|$159.13
|5
|Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
|$6,657,331
|52,033
|$127.94
|6
|Ed Sheeran
|$5,983,279
|52,591
|$113.77
|7
|Linkin Park
|$5,879,109
|44,165
|$133.12
|8
|Post Malone
|$5,716,616
|38,720
|$147.64
|9
|Imagine Dragons
|$5,646,495
|52,589
|$107.37
|10
|Chris Brown
|$5,057,047
|37,822
|$133.70
|11
|Shakira
|$4,810,029
|31,582
|$152.30
|12
|Guns N’ Roses
|$4,112,945
|36,229
|$113.52
|13
|Lady Gaga
|$3,860,989
|13,988
|$276.01
|14
|Ultimo
|$3,641,306
|47,994
|$75.87
|15
|Kenny Chesney
|$3,569,753
|16,129
|$221.32
|16
|Iron Maiden
|$3,501,146
|32,141
|$108.93
|17
|ENHYPEN
|$3,391,504
|24,576
|$138.00
|18
|Pinguini Tattici Nucleari
|$3,030,609
|45,714
|$66.29
|19
|Backstreet Boys
|$2,650,638
|16,660
|$159.10
|20
|Billie Eilish
|$2,637,181
|16,300
|$161.79
