UK actor Micheal Ward granted bail over rape and sexual assault charges

By AP News
LONDON (AP) — British actor Micheal Ward was granted bail Thursday after appearing at a central London court to face charges of rape and sexual assault.

The 27-year-old, who has starred in the Netflix crime drama “Top Boy,” faces two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

The offenses reportedly took place in January 2023. The charges relate to one woman.

Ward appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court where he confirmed his name, address and date of birth during a short hearing. He did not enter any pleas and was granted conditional bail to next appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court in northeast London on Sept. 25.

His bail condition is not to contact the alleged victim.

Ward denied the charges. He previously said in a statement that he has “full faith” his name will be cleared in court.

Ward has appeared in films including “Blue Story,” “The Book of Clarence” and the recently released American political satire “Eddington,” alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal.

In 2020, he won the Rising Star award at the British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTAs. He was nominated for an acting BAFTA for Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light” and for a BAFTA television award for the Steve McQueen-directed series “Small Axe.”

