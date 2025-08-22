Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $12,890,426 51,490 $250.35 2 Metallica $8,102,858 64,619 $125.39 3 The Weeknd $7,423,257 47,919 $154.91 4 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band $6,864,014 50,363 $136.29 5 Stray Kids $6,694,263 42,045 $159.22 6 Post Malone $6,353,835 39,417 $161.19 7 Ed Sheeran $6,047,721 54,163 $111.66 8 Imagine Dragons $6,018,088 53,343 $112.82 9 Linkin Park $5,879,109 44,165 $133.12 10 Lady Gaga $5,232,816 22,130 $236.45 11 Chris Brown $5,057,047 37,822 $133.70 12 Shakira $4,210,301 27,047 $155.66 13 Guns N’ Roses $4,112,945 36,229 $113.52 14 Kenny Chesney $3,504,671 15,938 $219.89 15 Iron Maiden $3,348,199 31,097 $107.67 16 Backstreet Boys $2,740,006 16,636 $164.70 17 Billie Eilish $2,654,178 17,593 $150.86 18 Tyler, The Creator $1,873,308 14,191 $132.00 19 Chris Stapleton $1,830,181 15,780 $115.98 20 Rüfüs Du Sol $1,656,062 19,197 $86.26

