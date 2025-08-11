Today in History: August 11, first prisoners reach Alcatraz

Today is Monday, Aug. 11, the 223rd day of 2025. There are 142 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Aug. 11, 1934, the first federal prisoners arrived at Alcatraz Island, a former military prison, in San Francisco Bay; the island would be home to more than 1,500 prisoners over the next three decades, including gangsters Al Capone and James “Whitey” Bulger, before closing in 1963.

Also on this date:

In 1919, Germany’s Weimar Constitution was signed by President Friedrich Ebert.

In 1929, Babe Ruth became the first baseball player to reach 500 career home runs with a homer at Cleveland’s League Park.

In 1949, President Harry S. Truman nominated General Omar N. Bradley to become the first chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In 1952, Hussein bin Talal was proclaimed King of Jordan, beginning a reign lasting nearly 47 years.

In 1956, abstract painter Jackson Pollock died in an automobile accident on Long Island, New York at age 44.

In 1965, rioting that claimed 34 lives and lasted six days broke out in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles.

In 1972, the last U.S. ground combat troops in South Vietnam left to return to the United States.

In 1973, at a house party in the Bronx, 18-year-old DJ Kool Herc began extending the musical breaks of the records he was playing and speaking over the beat, marking the (unofficial) birth of hip-hop music.

In 1992, the Mall of America, the nation’s largest shopping and entertainment center, opened in Bloomington, Minnesota.

In 1997, President Bill Clinton made the first use of the historic line-item veto, rejecting three items in spending and tax bills. (The U.S. Supreme Court later struck down the veto as unconstitutional.)

In 2012, more than 300 people were killed and more than 3,000 injured after earthquakes struck near Tabriz, Iran.

In 2014, Academy Award-winning actor and comedian Robin Williams died in Tiburon, California at age 63.

Today’s Birthdays: Magazine columnist Marilyn Vos Savant is 79. Country music singer John Conlee is 79. Computer scientist and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is 75. Musician Joe Jackson is 71. Playwright David Henry Hwang is 68. Journalist/commentator David Brooks is 64. Actor Viola Davis is 60. Actor Embeth Davidtz is 60. Actor-host Joe Rogan is 58. Actor Anna Gunn is 57. Actor Sophie Okonedo (oh-koh-NAY’-doh) is 57. Rock guitarist Charlie Sexton is 57. Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad (A Tribe Called Quest) is 55. Actor Will Friedle is 49. Rock singer Ben Gibbard is 49. Actor Merritt Wever is 45. Actor Chris Hemsworth is 42. Rapper Asher Roth is 40. Political commentator Tomi Lahren is 33. Actor Alyson Stoner is 32.

By The Associated Press