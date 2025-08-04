Clear
67.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

2 killed, 6 wounded in shooting at music festival after-party in downtown Los Angeles

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A shooting erupted during a music festival after-party in downtown Los Angeles, killing two people and wounding six others early Monday, authorities said.

Authorities first responded around 11 p.m. Sunday to shut down a “big party” after officers saw a person possibly armed with a gun go inside a building in a downtown warehouse district, said Officer Norma Eisenman. That person was arrested at the scene, she said.

The party had been promoted on social media as an after-party for Hard Summer, a weekend techno-music festival held at Hollywood Park, about 9 miles (14 km) away in Inglewood, KTLA-TV reported.

Shortly after officers had cleared the area, police received a report of shots fired around 1 a.m. When the officers returned, they found one person dead and learned multiple people had been struck by gunfire, Eisenman said in an email.

A male victim died at the scene and a female victim died at a hospital, Eisenman said. Six people were taken to hospitals in unknown condition, she said.

There was no suspect information. Investigators remained at the scene for hours..

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 