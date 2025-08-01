Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Beyoncé
|$12,926,881
|50,129
|$257.87
|2
|The Weeknd
|$8,084,308
|50,475
|$160.16
|3
|Metallica
|$7,712,233
|61,579
|$125.24
|4
|Post Malone
|$6,528,118
|40,811
|$159.96
|5
|Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
|$6,167,809
|44,223
|$139.47
|6
|System Of A Down
|$5,869,078
|54,250
|$108.19
|7
|Linkin Park
|$4,916,079
|36,947
|$133.05
|8
|Shakira
|$4,445,605
|28,342
|$156.85
|9
|Chris Brown
|$4,179,805
|35,008
|$119.39
|10
|Kenny Chesney
|$3,504,671
|15,938
|$219.89
|11
|Iron Maiden
|$3,163,210
|28,623
|$110.51
|12
|Pearl Jam
|$2,438,676
|13,194
|$184.83
|13
|Rauw Alejandro
|$2,007,078
|12,039
|$166.70
|14
|Tyler, The Creator
|$1,881,778
|14,461
|$130.13
|15
|Katy Perry
|$1,445,993
|11,728
|$123.29
|16
|Tyler Childers
|$1,316,693
|13,590
|$96.88
|17
|André Rieu
|$1,049,001
|9,893
|$106.03
|18
|The Offspring
|$975,516
|8,794
|$110.92
|19
|Ivan Cornejo
|$967,403
|8,835
|$109.49
|20
|Matt Rife
|$923,880
|10,765
|$85.82
