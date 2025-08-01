Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $12,926,881 50,129 $257.87 2 The Weeknd $8,084,308 50,475 $160.16 3 Metallica $7,712,233 61,579 $125.24 4 Post Malone $6,528,118 40,811 $159.96 5 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band $6,167,809 44,223 $139.47 6 System Of A Down $5,869,078 54,250 $108.19 7 Linkin Park $4,916,079 36,947 $133.05 8 Shakira $4,445,605 28,342 $156.85 9 Chris Brown $4,179,805 35,008 $119.39 10 Kenny Chesney $3,504,671 15,938 $219.89 11 Iron Maiden $3,163,210 28,623 $110.51 12 Pearl Jam $2,438,676 13,194 $184.83 13 Rauw Alejandro $2,007,078 12,039 $166.70 14 Tyler, The Creator $1,881,778 14,461 $130.13 15 Katy Perry $1,445,993 11,728 $123.29 16 Tyler Childers $1,316,693 13,590 $96.88 17 André Rieu $1,049,001 9,893 $106.03 18 The Offspring $975,516 8,794 $110.92 19 Ivan Cornejo $967,403 8,835 $109.49 20 Matt Rife $923,880 10,765 $85.82

