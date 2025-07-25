Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $12,926,881 50,129 $257.87 2 Kendrick Lamar / SZA $11,794,829 52,323 $225.42 3 The Weeknd $8,084,308 50,475 $160.16 4 Metallica $7,313,279 59,744 $122.41 5 Post Malone $6,528,118 40,811 $159.96 6 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band $6,167,809 44,223 $139.47 7 System Of A Down $5,772,762 53,222 $108.47 8 Linkin Park $4,689,709 35,288 $132.90 9 Shakira $4,560,617 29,117 $156.63 10 Dead & Company $4,277,184 16,635 $257.11 11 Chris Brown $4,179,805 35,008 $119.39 12 Kenny Chesney $3,504,671 15,938 $219.89 13 Iron Maiden $2,582,697 25,889 $99.76 14 Pearl Jam $2,315,656 11,906 $194.48 15 Rauw Alejandro $2,047,287 12,047 $169.94 16 Charli XCX $2,009,514 13,841 $145.18 17 Tyler, The Creator $1,793,189 15,096 $118.78 18 Katy Perry $1,784,608 13,131 $135.90 19 Tyler Childers $1,327,536 14,509 $91.49 20 Rüfüs Du Sol $1,070,945 15,344 $69.79

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

_____