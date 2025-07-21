Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Hudson, Magic Johnson and more react to death of Malcolm-Jamal Warner View Photo

The death of Malcolm-Jamal Warner at just 54 was mourned by fans and admirers of the actor, who played the only son of Bill Cosby’s Cliff Huxtable on the landmark series “The Cosby Show” from 1984 to 1992 and also starred on the UPN sitcom “Malcolm & Eddie” with Eddie Griffin.

Warner died Sunday in an accidental drowning at a Costa Rica beach, authorities there said Monday.

Actor Tracee Ellis Ross, who later played Warner’s wife in the BET sitcom “Reed Between the Lines,” wrote that her “heart is so, so sad.” Magic Johnson said, “Every time I ran into Malcolm, we would have deep and fun conversations about basketball, life and business.” Jennifer Hudson says she is “truly heartbroken” and Marlee Matlin called him “the nicest guy.”

Some reactions from fans and peers:

Tracee Ellis Ross

“I love you, Malcolm. First I met you as Theo with the rest of the world then you were my first TV husband. My heart is so, so sad. What an actor and friend you were: warm, gentle, present, kind, thoughtful, deep, funny, elegant. You made the world a brighter place. Sending so much love to your family. I’m so sorry for this unimaginable loss. — via Instagram

Eddie Griffin

“My Heart is heavy right now… Rest easy my Brother for you have Won in Life and now you’ve won forever eternal bliss.” — via Instagram

Jennifer Hudson

“Devastated by this news. Truly heartbroken! Rest well, king.” — on X

Magic Johnson

“Cookie and I are sad to hear about the passing of our dear friend Malcolm-Jamal Warner. We were both super fans of the hit ‘Cosby Show’ and continued to follow his career on shows like ‘Malcolm and Eddie’ and ‘The Resident.’ Every time I ran into Malcolm, we would have deep and fun conversations about basketball, life and business. He will truly be missed. — on X

Marlee Matlin

“I am so sad to read of the untimely passing of Malcolm Jamal Warner. He was the nicest guy and it was a privilege to have been in same company with him, sharing a directors’ panel along with Howard Gordon and Michael Chiklis. My heart goes out to his family and friends. — on X.

NAACP

” #RestinPower to NAACP Image Award winning actor, Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Your talent and spirit touched many lives, and your legacy will continue to inspire. Thank you for the memories and the impact you made in the world of entertainment. — on X

Fox

“Everyone at Fox is heartbroken by the tragic loss of our friend and colleague, the extraordinary Malcolm-Jamal Warner. While his iconic roles — from comedic to dramatic — are unforgettable and timeless, Malcolm will be remembered most for his warmth, kind heart and the lasting impact he had on his friends, family and fans everywhere. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones.” — in a statement

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center

“Malcolm was a brilliant, multi-faceted artist and an inspiring giver. We are grateful for his love for #TheKingCenter and the King legacy. And for the ways he showed his support, including as co-host of our 2023 Beloved Community Awards… Our thoughts and prayers are with Malcolm’s family during this very difficult time.” — on X

By The Associated Press