How AP journalists reacted to news of Justin Bieber’s new album

How AP journalists reacted to news of Justin Bieber’s new album View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Bieber Fever,” the intense adoration of Grammy award-winning artist Justin Bieber, was a phenomenon of the 2010s. After the singer teased his first album in four years, titled “Swag,” AP journalists proved what fans have made known for years — there is no cure.

In a private group channel, several journalists who revealed themselves as “Beliebers” expressed their excitement about Bieber’s new music. Some even traveled back in time, sharing photos and anecdotes about themselves as teens and young children supporting his career.

“I’m so sorry for the person you are all about to witness me become,” Audience Engagement Editor Sarah Jones-Smith said. “I’m SO back.”

They referenced the 31-year-old’s recent encounter with paparazzi, which went viral on TikTok. The star was enjoying a day at the beach with his family when he, visibly upset, confronted paparazzi to get them to leave the area.

“You’re not getting it,” he said. “It’s not clocking to you. It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business, is it?”

Bieber made light of the video on the album by titling the 16th track: “STANDING ON BUSINESS.” The audio includes humorous commentary about the paparazzi encounter from comedian Druski.

“He really was standing on business,” Audience Engagement Editor Elise Ryan said.

Deputy Live Blog Editor Curtis Yee said, “Oh, it IS clocking with me.”

“I wish I had this photographic evidence but, on my old ipod nano, I bought the ‘Baby’ music video on iTunes and the play count on it is embarrassing LOL,” Audience Engagement Editor Karena Phan said.

“Truly today we tapped into my main standom of my teen years,” Digital News Editor Mary Kate Metivier said.

By SARAH JONES-SMITH

Associated Press