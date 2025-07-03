Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $12,706,492 50,177 $253.23 2 Kendrick Lamar/SZA $11,569,724 50,826 $227.63 3 The Weeknd $7,584,372 48,366 $156.81 4 Coldplay $6,738,983 50,228 $134.17 5 Post Malone $6,545,744 41,048 $159.46 6 System Of A Down $5,772,762 53,222 $108.47 7 Shakira $4,350,210 29,576 $147.09 8 Chris Brown $4,323,993 36,032 $120.00 9 Dead & Company $4,262,907 16,629 $256.34 10 Kenny Chesney $3,504,671 15,938 $219.89 11 Iron Maiden $2,582,697 25,889 $99.76 12 Pearl Jam $2,315,656 11,906 $194.48 13 Rauw Alejandro $2,195,789 12,432 $176.62 14 j-hope $2,189,087 14,078 $155.49 15 Charli XCX $2,009,514 13,841 $145.18 16 Katy Perry $1,916,446 13,611 $140.79 17 Tyler Childers $1,573,055 15,826 $99.39 18 TOMORROW X TOGETHER $1,505,167 9,905 $151.95 19 Kylie Minogue $1,292,718 9,293 $139.10 20 Phish $1,183,624 11,343 $104.34

