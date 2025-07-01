Today in History: July 1, Dominion of Canada is formed

Today in History

Today is Tuesday, July 1, the 182 day of 2024. There are 183 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On July 1, 1867, Canada became a self-governing dominion of Great Britain as the British North America Act took effect. Called Dominion Day until 1982, the national holiday is now known as Canada Day.

Also on this date:

In 1863, the pivotal, three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg, resulting in a Union victory, began in Pennsylvania.

In 1903, the first Tour de France began. (It ended on July 19, won by Maurice Garin.)

In 1944, delegates from 44 countries began meeting at Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, where they agreed to establish the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

In 1963, the U.S. Post Office inaugurated its five-digit ZIP codes.

In 1973, the Drug Enforcement Administration was established.

In 1984, the first movie rated PG-13 (“Red Dawn,” starring Patrick Swayze) debuted.

In 1991, President George H.W. Bush nominated federal appeals court judge Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court, beginning an ultimately successful confirmation process marked by allegations of sexual harassment.

In 1997, Hong Kong reverted to Chinese rule after 156 years as a British colony.

In 2004, actor Marlon Brando died in Los Angeles at age 80.

In 2015, after more than a half-century of hostility, the United States and Cuba declared their intent to reopen embassies in each other’s capitals, leading to a historic full restoration of diplomatic relations between the Cold War foes.

In 2018, LeBron James announced that he would be signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving Cleveland for the second time in his career.

In 2019, 15-year-old Coco Gauff, the youngest player to qualify at Wimbledon in the professional era, defeated 39-year-old Venus Williams in the first round.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-dancer Leslie Caron is 94. Actor Jamie Farr (TV: “M(asterisk)A(asterisk)S(asterisk)H”) is 91. Dancer-choreographer Twyla Tharp is 84. Actor Genevieve Bujold is 83. Rock singer Deborah Harry (Blondie) is 80. Actor Terrence Mann is 74. Rock singer Fred Schneider (The B-52s) is 74. Pop singer Victor Willis (Village People) is 74. Actor-comedian Dan Aykroyd is 73. Actor Alan Ruck is 69. Mystery novelist Louise Penny is 67. Singer Evelyn “Champagne” King is 65. Olympic track champion Carl Lewis is 64. Actor Dominic Keating (TV: “Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 62. Actor Pamela Anderson is 58. Actor Henry Simmons is 55. Hip-hop artist Missy Elliott is 54. Actor Julianne Nicholson is 54. Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens is 50. Actor Liv Tyler is 48. Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla is 48. Actor Hilarie Burton is 43. Actor Lea Seydoux (LEE’-uh say-DOO’) is 40. Actor-singer Chloe Bailey is 27. Actor Storm Reid is 22.

By The Associated Press