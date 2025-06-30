Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 6-12:

July 6: Singer Gene Chandler is 85. Country singer Jeannie Seely is 85. Actor Burt Ward (“Batman”) is 80. Actor Fred Dryer is 79. Actor Sylvester Stallone is 79. Actor Shelley Hack (TV’s “Charlie’s Angels”) is 78. Actor Allyce Beasley (“Moonlighting”) is 74. Actor Geoffrey Rush is 74. Actor Grant Goodeve (“Eight is Enough”) is 73. Jazz trumpeter Rick Braun is 70. Actor Casey Sander (“Grace Under Fire”) is 70. Actor Jennifer Saunders (“Absolutely Fabulous”) is 67. Drummer John Keeble of Spandau Ballet is 66. Actor Pip Torrens (“The Crown”) is 65. Actor Brian Posehn (“Just Shoot Me”) is 59. Actor Robb Derringer (“Days of Our Lives”) is 58. “CBS This Morning” co-host John Dickerson is 57. Rapper Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan is 55. NBC Sports correspondent and former “Good Morning America” host Josh Elliott is 54. Rapper-actor 50 Cent is 50. Actors Tia and Tamera Mowry (“Sister, Sister”) are 47. Comedian Kevin Hart is 46. Actor Eva Green (“Penny Dreadful”) is 45. Drummer Chris Wood of Bastille is 40. Actor Jeremy Suarez (“Bernie Mac”) is 35.

July 7: Bandleader Doc Severinsen is 98. Drummer Ringo Starr is 85. Singer-guitarist Warren Entner of the Grass Roots is 82. Actor Joe Spano is 79. Singer David Hodo (the construction worker) of The Village People is 78. Country singer Linda Williams of Robin and Linda Williams is 78. Actor Roz Ryan (“Amen”) is 74. Actor Billy Campbell (“Once and Again”) is 66. Actor Robert Taylor (“Longmire”) is 65. Bassist Mark White of the Spin Doctors is 63. Singer-songwriter Vonda Shepard (“Ally McBeal”) is 62. Comedian Jim Gaffigan is 59. Bassist Ricky Kinchen of Mint Condition is 59. Actor Amy Carlson (“Blue Bloods”) is 57. Actor Jorja Fox (“CSI”) is 57. Actor Cree Summer (“A Different World”) is 56. Actor Robin Weigert (“Deadwood,” “Sons of Anarchy”) is 56. Actor Kirsten Vangsness (“Criminal Minds”) is 53. Actor Troy Garity (“Barbershop”) is 52. Actor Berenice Bejo (“The Artist”) is 49. Actor Hamish Linklater (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 49. Rapper Cassidy is 43. Actor Ross Malinger (“Sleepless in Seattle”) is 41. Comedian Luke Null (“Saturday Night Live”) is 35. Singer Ally Hernandez of Fifth Harmony (“The X Factor”) is 32. Drummer Ashton Irwin of 5 Seconds Of Summer is 31. Country singer Maddie Font of Maddie and Tae is 30.

July 8: Drummer Jaimoe Johanson of The Allman Brothers is 81. Actor Jeffrey Tambor is 81. Actor Kim Darby is 78. Actor Jonelle Allen (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 77. Children’s singer Raffi is 77. Actor Anjelica Huston is 74. Actor Kevin Bacon is 67. Actor Robert Knepper (“Prison Break,” “iZombie”) is 66. Guitarist Graham Jones of Haircut 100 is 64. Singer Joan Osborne is 63. Actor Rocky Carroll (“NCIS”) is 62. Actor Michael B. Silver (“Instinct,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 58. Actor Billy Crudup (TV’s “The Morning Show,” film’s “Almost Famous”) is 57. Actor Michael Weatherly (“NCIS,” ″Dark Angel”) is 57. Singer Beck is 55. Country singer Drew Womack of Sons of the Desert is 55. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is 52. Guitarist Stephen Mason of Jars of Clay is 50. Actor Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 48. Actor Lance Gross (“House of Payne”) is 44. Actor Sophia Bush (“Chicago P.D.,” ″One Tree Hill”) is 43. Guitarist Jamie Cook of Arctic Monkeys is 40. Actor Maya Hawke (“Little Women,” ″Stranger Things”) is 27. Actor-musician Jaden Smith (“The Pursuit of Happyness”) is 27.

July 9: Singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew of The Crystals is 80. Author Dean Koontz is 80. Actor Chris Cooper is 74. TV personality-turned-musician John Tesh is 73. Country singer David Ball is 72. Business leader Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”) is 71. Singer Debbie Sledge of Sister Sledge is 71. Actor Jimmy Smits is 70. Actor Tom Hanks is 69. Singer Marc Almond of Soft Cell is 68. Actor Kelly McGillis is 68. Singer Jim Kerr of Simple Minds is 66. Singer Courtney Love is 61. Bassist Frank Bello of Anthrax is 60. Actor David O’Hara (“The District”) is 60. Actor Pamela Adlon (“King of the Hill,” “Louie”) is 59. Actor Scott Grimes (“ER,” ″Party of Five”) is 54. Singer-guitarist Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse is 50. Musician Jack White is 50. Singer Dan Estrin of Hoobastank is 49. Actor Fred Savage is 49. Actor Linda Park (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 47. Actor Megan Parlen (“Hang Time”) is 45. Singer-actor Kiely Williams of 3LW (“Cheetah Girls” films) is 39. Actor Mitchel Musso (“Phineas and Ferb,” “Hannah Montana”) is 34. Actor Georgie Henley (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 30.

July 10: Actor William Smithers (“Dallas,” ″Peyton Place”) is 98. Singer Mavis Staples is 86. Actor Mills Watson (“B.J. and the Bear,” ″Lobo”) is 85. Actor Robert Pine (“CHiPS”) is 84. Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 78. Bassist Dave Smalley of The Raspberries is 76. Singer Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys is 71. Banjo player Bela Fleck of Bela Fleck and the Flecktones is 67. Actor Fiona Shaw (“True Blood,” ″Harry Potter” films) is 67. Drummer Shaw Wilson of BR549 is 65. Actor Alec Mapa (“Ugly Betty” ″Half & Half”) is 60. Country singer Ken Mellons is 60. Guitarist Peter DiStefano of Porno for Pyros is 60. Actor Gale Harold (“Hellcats”) is 56. Country singer Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts is 55. Actor Sofia Vergara (“Modern Family”) is 53. Singer Imelda May is 51. Actor Adrian Grenier (“Entourage,” ″Cecil B. DeMented”) is 49. Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor (“Dr. Strange,” “12 Years a Slave”) is 48. Actor Gwendoline Yeo (“Desperate Housewives”) is 48. Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas (“American Pie,” “Rookie of the Year”) is 45. Singer Jessica Simpson is 45. Actor Heather Hemmens (“Hellcats”) is 41. Rapper-singer Angel Haze is 34. Singer Perrie Edwards of Little Mix is 32.

July 11: Actor Susan Seaforth Hayes (“Days of Our Lives”) is 82. Singer Jeff Hanna of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 78. Ventriloquist Jay Johnson (“Soap”) is 76. Actor Bruce McGill (“My Cousin Vinny,” “Animal House”) is 75. Actor Stephen Lang (“Avatar,” “Manhunter”) is 73. Actor Mindy Sterling (TV’s “The Goldbergs,” film’s “Austin Powers”) is 72. Actor Sela Ward is 69. Singer Peter Murphy of Bauhaus is 68. Reggae singer Michael Rose (Black Uhuru) is 68. Actor Mark Lester (“Oliver”) is 67. Jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum is 67. Guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 66. Singer Suzanne Vega is 66. Actor Lisa Rinna is 62. Bassist Scott Shriner of Weezer is 60. Actor Debbe Dunning (“Home Improvement”) is 59. Actor Greg Grunberg (“Heroes,” ″Alias,” ″Felicity”) is 59. Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin (“The Jeff Corwin Experience”) is 58. Actor Justin Chambers (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 55. Actor Leisha Hailey (“The L Word”) is 54. Actor Michael Rosenbaum (“Smallville”) is 53. Rapper Lil’ Kim is 51. Actor Jon Wellner (“CSI”) is 50. Rapper Lil’ Zane is 44. Actor David Henrie (“How I Met Your Mother,” “Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 36. Actor Connor Paolo (“Revenge”) is 35. Singer Alessia Cara is 29.

July 12: Actor Denise Nicholas (“In the Heat of the Night”) is 81. Singer Walter Egan is 77. Actor Cheryl Ladd (“Charlie’s Angels”) is 74. Singer Ricky McKinnie of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 73. Actor Mel Harris (“thirtysomething”) is 69. Gospel singer Sandi Patty is 69. Actor Buddy Foster (“Mayberry RFD”) is 68. Guitarist Dan Murphy of Soul Asylum is 63. Actor Judi Evans (“Days of Our Lives”) is 61. Singer Robin Wilson of the Gin Blossoms is 60. Actor Lisa Nicole Carson (“Ally McBeal”) is 56. Country singer Shannon Lawson is 52. Actor Anna Friel (“Monarch,” “Pushing Daisies”) is 49. Singer Tracie Spencer is 49. Actor Alison Wright (“The Americans”) is 49. Actor Steve Howey (“Reba”) is 48. Actor Topher Grace (“That ’70s Show”) is 47. Actor Michelle Rodriguez (“The Fast and The Furious” films, “Lost”) is 47. Actor Kristen Connolly (“Zoo”) is 45. Singer-guitarist Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry is 42. Actor Matt Cook (“Man with a Plan”) is 41. Actor Natalie Martinez (“Under the Dome”) is 41. Actor Ta’Rhonda Jones (“Empire”) is 37. Actor Melissa O’Neill (“The Rookie”) is 37. Actor Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” ″House of Cards”) is 35. Actor Erik Per Sullivan (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 34.

