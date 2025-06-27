Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $12,962,653 46,960 $276.04 2 Kendrick Lamar / SZA $11,569,724 50,826 $227.63 3 Coldplay $6,738,983 50,228 $134.17 4 Post Malone $6,671,531 41,051 $162.52 5 System Of A Down $5,772,762 53,222 $108.47 6 Shakira $4,651,517 33,934 $137.08 7 Dead & Company $4,239,633 16,545 $256.24 8 Kenny Chesney $3,527,385 15,905 $221.77 9 Iron Maiden $2,641,092 26,930 $98.07 10 Rauw Alejandro $2,410,303 12,242 $196.88 11 Pearl Jam $2,315,656 11,906 $194.48 12 j-hope $2,152,572 13,788 $156.12 13 Katy Perry $2,069,991 14,350 $144.25 14 Charli XCX $2,009,514 13,841 $145.18 15 Tyler, The Creator $1,758,533 14,945 $117.67 16 Lenny Kravitz $1,664,918 15,095 $110.29 17 TOMORROW X TOGETHER $1,623,964 10,692 $151.88 18 Tyler Childers $1,573,055 15,826 $99.39 19 Mary J. Blige $1,286,269 10,429 $123.33 20 Deftones $1,271,319 14,065 $90.39

