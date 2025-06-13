Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $12,962,653 46,960 $276.04 2 Kendrick Lamar / SZA $11,569,724 50,826 $227.63 3 Post Malone $7,382,703 43,516 $169.65 4 Coldplay $6,738,983 50,228 $134.17 5 System Of A Down $5,772,762 53,222 $108.47 6 Shakira $5,380,331 42,734 $125.90 7 Dead & Company $4,174,729 16,358 $255.20 8 Rauw Alejandro $2,410,303 12,242 $196.88 9 j-hope $2,349,273 13,853 $169.58 10 Pearl Jam $2,315,656 11,906 $194.48 11 Charli XCX $2,009,514 13,841 $145.18 12 Tyler, The Creator $1,869,065 14,045 $133.07 13 TOMORROW X TOGETHER $1,704,380 11,489 $148.34 14 Maluma $1,686,402 14,146 $119.21 15 Tyler Childers $1,678,627 16,271 $103.17 16 Chayanne $1,551,231 16,284 $95.26 17 Lenny Kravitz $1,446,812 14,807 $97.71 18 Mary J. Blige $1,379,355 10,578 $130.40 19 Kylie Minogue $1,241,035 9,158 $135.51 20 Deftones $1,221,138 13,880 $87.98

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

_____