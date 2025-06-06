Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $12,962,653 46,960 $276.04 2 Post Malone $7,404,968 44,379 $166.85 3 Coldplay $6,738,983 50,228 $134.17 4 System Of A Down $5,706,724 52,933 $107.81 5 Shakira $5,474,636 42,877 $127.68 6 Eagles $4,644,272 16,367 $283.75 7 Dead & Company $4,174,729 16,358 $255.20 8 Rauw Alejandro $2,355,369 12,054 $195.39 9 j-hope $2,349,273 13,853 $169.58 10 Pearl Jam $2,315,656 11,906 $194.48 11 Tyler Childers $1,783,637 17,744 $100.52 12 Tyler, The Creator $1,729,307 14,369 $120.35 13 Maluma $1,686,402 14,146 $119.21 14 TOMORROW X TOGETHER $1,585,885 11,314 $140.17 15 Chayanne $1,527,499 15,611 $97.84 16 Lenny Kravitz $1,463,481 14,617 $100.12 17 Mary J. Blige $1,372,632 10,507 $130.63 18 Deftones $1,229,188 13,680 $89.85 19 Rüfüs Du Sol $1,209,068 17,092 $70.74 20 Kylie Minogue $1,187,529 8,645 $137.36

