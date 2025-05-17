Partly Cloudy
Bird man on red carpet leaves Cannes squawking

By AP News
France Cannes 2025 Die, My Love Red Carpet

CANNES, France (AP) — Stars in glamorous gowns often peacock on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, but one attendee Saturday night literally came as a bird.

Ahead of the the premiere of Lynne Ramsay’s “Die, My Love,” with Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence, a man came fully dressed as bird, complete with a beak and feathers.

The costume had a purpose. It was a tie-in with the documentary “I Love Peru,” which is playing in the Cannes Classics section. The costume was specifically a condor, which in Peru has been seen as a creature connecting heaven and earth.

The Cannes Film Festival recently banned nudity and “excessively voluminous” gowns. But it has no policy against condors.

