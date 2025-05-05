Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 11-17 View Photo

May 11: Singer Eric Burdon (The Animals, War) is 84. Actor Pam Ferris (“Call the Midwife”) is 77. Actor Shohreh Aghdashloo (“24″) is 73. Actor Frances Fisher (“Resurrection,” ″Titanic”) is 73. Actor Boyd Gaines is 72. Drummer Mark Herndon (Alabama) is 70. Former MTV VJ Martha Quinn is 66. Country singer Tim Raybon of The Raybon Brothers is 62. Actor Tim Blake Nelson (“Lincoln,” ″O Brother, Where Art Thou?”) is 61. Actor Jeffrey Donovan (TV’s “Fargo”) is 57. Bassist Keith West of Heartland is 57. Actor Nicky Katt (“Boston Public”) is 54. Actor Coby Bell (“Third Watch”) is 50. Cellist Perttu Kivilaakso of Apocalyptica is 47. Actor Austin O’Brien (“Last Action Hero”) is 44. Actor Jonathan Jackson (“Nashville,” ″Tuck Everlasting”) is 43. Rapper Ace Hood is 37. Singer Prince Royce is 36. Actor Annabelle Attanasio (“Bull”) is 32. Musician Howard Lawrence of Disclosure is 31.

May 12: Actor Millie Perkins (“Knots Landing”) is 89. Singer Jayotis Washington of The Persuasions is 84. Country singer Billy Swan is 83. Actor Linda Dano (“Another World”) is 82. Singer Steve Winwood is 77. Actor Lindsay Crouse is 77. Actor Bruce Boxleitner is 75. Singer Billy Squier is 75. Actor Gabriel Byrne is 75. Blues musician Guy Davis is 73. Country singer Kix Brooks of Brooks and Dunn is 70. Drummer Eric Singer of Kiss is 67. Actor Ving Rhames is 66. Guitarist Billy Duffy of The Cult is 64. Actor Emilio Estevez is 63. Actor April Grace (“Lost,” ″Joan of Arcadia”) is 63. Actor Vanessa Estelle Williams (“Soul Food,” ″Melrose Place”) is 62. TV personality Carla Hall (“The Chew”) is 61. Keyboardist Eddie Kilgallon (Ricochet) is 60. Actor Stephen Baldwin is 59. Actor Scott Schwartz (“A Christmas Story”) is 57. Actor Kim Fields (“Living Single,” ″The Facts of Life”) is 56. Actor Samantha Mathis (TV’s “The Strain”) is 55. Actor Jamie Luner (“Melrose Place,” ″Profiler”) is 54. Actor Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”) is 53. Actor Mackenzie Astin (“Scandal,” “The Facts of Life”) is 52. Bassist Matt Mangano of Zac Brown Band is 49. Actor Rebecca Herbst (“General Hospital”) is 48. Actor Malin Akerman (“Trophy Wife”) is 47. Actor Jason Biggs (“Orange Is the New Black,” “American Pie”) is 47. Actor Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody,” ″Mr. Robot”) is 44. Actor Clare Bowen (“Nashville”) is 41. Actor Emily VanCamp (“Revenge”) is 39. Actor Malcolm David Kelley (“Lost”) is 33. Actor Sullivan Sweeten (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 30.

May 13: Actor Buck Taylor (“Gunsmoke,” ″Gods and Generals”) is 87. Actor Harvey Keitel is 86. Actor Zoe Wanamaker (“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”) is 77. Actor Franklyn Ajaye (“Car Wash,” TV’s “Deadwood”) is 76. Musician Stevie Wonder is 75. Actor Leslie Winston (TV: “The Waltons”) is 69. Comedian Stephen Colbert (“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”) is 61. Drummer John Richardson of The Gin Blossoms is 61. Actor Tom Verica (“How To Get Away With Murder,” “American Dreams”) is 61. Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 59. Actor Susan Floyd (“All My Children”) is 57. Drummer Andy Williams of Casting Crowns is 53. Actor Brian Geraghty (“The Alienist,” ″Boardwalk Empire”) is 50. Actor Samantha Morton (“The Whale,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”) is 48. Bassist Mickey Madden of Maroon 5 is 46. Actor Iwan Rheon (“Game of Thrones”) is 40. Actor Lena Dunham (“Girls”) is 39. Actor Robert Pattinson is 39. Actor Candice Accola King (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 38. Actor Hunter Parrish (“Weeds”) is 38. Bassist Wylie Gelber of Dawes is 37. Actor Debby Ryan (“Jessie”) is 32.

May 14: Guitarist Gene Cornish of The Rascals is 81. Movie director-producer George Lucas is 81. Actor Meg Foster (“Cagney and Lacey”) is 77. Director Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump,” ″Back to the Future”) is 74. Musician David Byrne (Talking Heads) is 73. Actor Tim Roth is 64. Singer Ian Astbury of The Cult is 63. Guitarist C.C. DeVille of Poison is 63. Actor Danny Huston (“John Adams” miniseries) is 63. Bassist Mike Inez of Alice In Chains is 59. Musician Fabrice Morvan of Milli Vanilli is 59. Singer Raphael Saadiq (Tony! Toni! Tone!) is 59. Actor Cate Blanchett is 56. Singer Danny Wood of New Kids on the Block is 56. Director Sofia Coppola (“Lost In Translation”) is 54. Actor Gabriel Mann (“Revenge”) is 53. Singer Natalie Appleton of All Saints is 52. Singer Shanice is 52. Actor Carla Jimenez (“Growing Up Fisher”) is 51. Guitarist Henry Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 47. Singer Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show is 47. Singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys is 46. Bassist Mike Retondo of Plain White T’s is 44. Actor Amber Tamblyn (“Two and a Half Men,” ″Joan of Arcadia”) is 42. Actor Lina Esco (“S.W.A.T.”) is 40. Actor Miranda Cosgrove (“iCarly”) is 32.

May 15: Actor-singer Anna Maria Alberghetti is 89. Counterculture icon Wavy Gravy is 89. Actor Gunilla Hutton (“Petticoat Junction,” ″Hee Haw”) is 83. Actor-singer Lainie Kazan is 83. Actor Chazz Palminteri (“Analyze This,” ″Mulholland Falls”) is 79. Musician Brian Eno is 77. Actor Nicholas Hammond (“The Sound of Music”) is 75. Musician Mike Oldfield is 72. Actor Lee Horsley (“Matt Houston”) is 70. Rapper Melle Mel of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five is 64. Actor David Charvet (“Melrose Place”) is 53. Actor Russell Hornsby (“Grimm”) is 51. Actor David Krumholtz (“Numb3rs”) is 47. Bassist David Hartley of The War on Drugs is 45. Actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler (“The Sopranos”) is 44. Actor Alexandra Breckenridge (“The Walking Dead,” ″American Horror Story”) is 43. Guitarist Brad Shultz of Cage The Elephant is 43. Guitarist Nick Perri (Shinedown) is 41.

May 16: Jazz drummer Billy Cobham is 81. Actor Danny Trejo is 81. Actor Bill Smitrovich (“Crime Story,” “Life Goes On”) is 78. Actor Pierce Brosnan is 72. Actor Debra Winger is 70. Actor Mare Winningham is 66. Violinist Boyd Tinsley of The Dave Matthews Band is 61. Bassist Krist Novoselic (Nirvana) is 60. Singer Janet Jackson is 59. Actor-singer Scott Reeves (“Nashville,” ″General Hospital”) is 59. Actor Brian F. O’Byrne (“Million Dollar Baby”) is 58. Singer Ralph Tresvant is 57. Actor David Boreanaz (“Bones,” ″Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 56. Political commentator Tucker Carlson is 56. Actor Tracey Gold (“Growing Pains”) is 56. TV personality Bill Rancic (“America Now,” ″The Apprentice”) is 54. Country singer Rick Trevino is 54. Actor Khary Payton (“The Walking Dead”) is 53. Rapper Special Ed is 53. Actor Tori Spelling is 52. Actor Sean Carrigan (“The Young and the Restless”) is 51. Rapper B. Slade (A.K.A. Tonex) is 50. Actor Lynn Collins (“John Carter”) is 48. Actor Melanie Lynskey (“Two and a Half Men”) is 48. Actor Joseph Morgan (“The Originals,” ″Vampire Diaries”) is 44. DJ Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers is 40. Actor Megan Fox (“Transformers”) is 39. Actor Drew Roy (“Falling Skies,” ″Hannah Montana”) is 39. Actor Jermaine Fowler (“Superior Donuts”) is 39. Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster (“Game of Thrones”) is 35. Actor Marc John Jefferies (“The Tracy Morgan Show”) is 35. Actor Miles Heizer (“13 Reasons Why,” ″Parenthood”) is 31.

May 17: Actor Peter Gerety (“The Wire”) is 85. Singer Taj Mahal is 83. Drummer Bill Bruford of Yes and King Crimson is 76. TV personality Kathleen Sullivan is 72. Singer Enya is 64. Actor Craig Ferguson (“The Late Late Show,” ″The Drew Carey Show”) is 62. Keyboardist Page McConnell of Phish is 62. Actor David Eigenberg (“Sex and the City”) is 61. Guitarist O’Dell of Mint Condition is 60. Musician Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails is 60. Actor Paige Turco (“The 100”) is 60. Actor Hill Harper (“The Good Doctor,” “CSI: NY”) is 59. TV personality-interior designer Thom Filicia (“Queer Eye For the Straight Guy”) is 56. Singer Jordan Knight of New Kids on the Block is 55. Singer Darnell Van Rensalier of Shai is 55. Singer Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age is 52. Singer Andrea Corr of The Corrs is 51. Actor Sendhil Ramamurthy (“Heroes”) is 51. Singer Kandi Burruss (Xscape) (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 49. Actor Kat Foster (”’Til Death”) is 47. Singer-songwriter Passenger is 41. Dancer Derek Hough (“Dancing With the Stars”) is 40. Actor Tahj Mowry (“Smart Guy,” ″Kim Possible”) is 39. Actor Nikki Reed (“Twilight”) is 37. Actor Leven Rambin (“The Hunger Games,” ″Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) is 35.

By The Associated Press