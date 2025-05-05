Today in History: May 5, Alan Shepard becomes first American in space

Today is Monday, May 5, the 125th day of 2025. There are 240 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On May 5, 1961, astronaut Alan B. Shepard Jr. became America’s first space traveler as he made a 15-minute suborbital flight aboard Mercury capsule Freedom 7.

Also on this date:

In 1821, Napoleon Bonaparte, 51, died in exile on the island of St. Helena.

In 1862, Mexican troops repelled French attacks on the city of Puebla de los Ángeles in the Battle of Puebla, also known as the Battle of Cinco de Mayo.

In 1925, schoolteacher John T. Scopes was charged in Tennessee with violating a state law that prohibited teaching the theory of evolution. (Scopes was found guilty, but his conviction was later set aside.)

In 1945, in the only fatal attack on the U.S. mainland during World War II, a Japanese balloon bomb exploded on Gearhart Mountain in Oregon, killing a pregnant woman and five children.

In 1973, Secretariat won the Kentucky Derby, the first of his Triple Crown victories, in a time of 1:59.4 — a record that still stands.

In 1981, Irish Republican Army hunger-striker Bobby Sands died at age 27 at the Maze Prison in Northern Ireland on his 66th day without food.

In 1994, Singapore caned American teenager Michael Fay for vandalism, a day after the sentence was reduced from six lashes to four in response to an appeal by President Bill Clinton.

In 2016, Lonnie Franklin Jr. was convicted of 10 counts of murder in the “Grim Sleeper” serial killings in Los Angeles that targeted poor, young Black women over two decades.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Lance Henriksen is 85. Comedian-actor Michael Palin is 82. Actor Richard E. Grant is 68. R&B singer Raheem DeVaughn is 50. Actor Vincent Kartheiser is 46. Actor Danielle Fishel is 44. Actor Henry Cavill is 42. Singer-songwriter Adele is 37. R&B singer Chris Brown is 36. Tennis player Aryna Sabalenka is 27. Olympic figure skating gold medalist Nathan Chen is 26. Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz is 22.

By The Associated Press