AP PHOTOS: Lady Gaga rocks Copacabana Beach with a free concert for more than 2 million fans

AP PHOTOS: Lady Gaga rocks Copacabana Beach with a free concert for more than 2 million fans View Photo

Lady Gaga performed a free concert on Copacabana Beach on Saturday night, the second such show in as many years organized by Rio de Janeiro’s City Hall. The show was the biggest of the pop star’s career, as it was for Madonna who also turned the expansive stretch of sand into a massive dance floor last year.

Similar concerts are scheduled to take place every year in May at least until 2028. While the vast majority of attendees were from Rio, the event also attracted Brazilians from across the country and international visitors.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.