Today in History: May 2, Nelson Mandela claims election victory

Today is Friday, May 2, the 122nd day of 2025. There are 243 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On May 2, 1994, Nelson Mandela claimed victory in the wake of South Africa’s first democratic elections.

Also on this date:

In 1863, during the Civil War, Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson was accidentally wounded by his own men at Chancellorsville, Virginia; he died eight days later.

In 1927, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Buck v. Bell, upheld 8-1 a Virginia law allowing the forced sterilization of people in order to promote the “health of the patient and the welfare of society.”

In 1972, a fire at the Sunshine silver mine in Kellogg, Idaho, claimed the lives of 91 miners who succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

In 1997, Tony Blair, whose Labour Party crushed John Major’s long-reigning Conservatives in a national election, became Britain’s youngest prime minister in 185 years, at age 43.

In 2011, al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, who’d been killed hours earlier in a raid by American forces at his Pakistan compound, was buried at sea.

In 2017, Michael Slager, a white former police officer whose killing of Walter Scott, an unarmed Black man running from a traffic stop, was captured on cellphone video, pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges in Charleston, South Carolina. (Slager would be sentenced to 20 years in prison.)

In 2018, in a Fox News interview, attorney Rudy Giuliani said President Donald Trump had reimbursed Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, for $130,000 in hush money paid to porn actor Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election, comments that appeared to contradict Trump’s past claims that he didn’t know the source of the money.

In 2022, a draft was leaked of a Supreme Court ruling throwing out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling that had stood for a half-century. The court cautioned that the draft was not final. (The decision would be released in essentially the same form the following month.)

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Engelbert Humperdinck is 89. Actor David Suchet (SOO’-shay) is 79. Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., is 78. Singer-songwriter Larry Gatlin is 77. Rock singer Lou Gramm (Foreigner) is 75. Actor Christine Baranski is 73. Basketball Hall of Famer Jamaal Wilkes is 72. Fashion designer Donatella Versace is 70. Filmmaker Stephen Daldry is 65. Country singer Ty Herndon is 63. Actor-wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is 53. Former soccer player David Beckham is 50. Actor Kumail Nanjiani is 47. Actor Ellie Kemper is 45. Singer Lily Allen is 40. NASCAR driver Kyle Busch is 40. Olympic figure skating gold medalist Sarah Hughes is 40. Musician Lucy Dacus is 30. Princess Charlotte of Wales is 10.

By The Associated Press